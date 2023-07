Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gillie Da King’s son, YNG Cheese has reportedly passed away. According to reports, the up-and-coming rapper was a victim of a triple shooting in his hometown of Philadelphia. Gillie’s cousin and co-host of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Wallo posted about Cheese’s passing on his official Instagram account, saying “Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!”

Two other men were shot and are both in stable condition and a local Philadelphia hospital. Gillie Da Kid has two sons & one daughter. Our condolences go out to Gillie’s friends and family during this time. More news to come as the story develops.

Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Reportedly Shot & Killed In Philadelphia was originally published on rnbphilly.com