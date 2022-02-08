When Did Yara Shahidi Grow Up Into The Fashion Icon She Is Today?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yara Shahidi can be highly recognized as the oldest daughter Zoey Johnson on the hit sitcom Black-ish and the main character of the spin-off Grown-ish.

She’s not a newbie to the screen, starring in Imagine That, with Eddie Murphy. Shahidi voiced Brenda in Smallfoot. We can say hello to our first black Tinker Bell, as Yara Shahidi will grace the live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale in Peter Pan & Wendy expected to release in 2022.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of us all with her fashion. Take a look at just a few times she made us wonder what her closet looks like, because these lewks could kill.

