Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

XXL Freshman list has become a Hip-Hop staple. Many of your favorite artists like Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, and Lil Uzi Vert have blessed the cover. Every year the masses are introduced to a new wave that has a promising career ahead of themselves.

Last year, Coi Leray, Morray, Blxst, & many others made the list.

The majority of 2021’s list is off to a great start in their careers. Prior to getting arrested, Pooh Shesity took OFF with his popular hit, ‘Back in Blood’ featuring Lil Durk.

Below are a few artists we can see becoming a 2022 XXL Freshman.

Who do you think will make the XXL Freshman class this year?

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2022: Kali

RELATED: XXL Freshman Class 2021 Revealed

RELATED: Breaking Down The 2018 XXL Freshman List [PHOTOS]

HOMEPAGE

XXL 2022 Freshman Class Predictions was originally published on hotspotatl.com