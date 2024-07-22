Xwitter Reacts to Kamala Harris Being First Divine 9 Member To Possibly Become President

The “Divine 9” refers to the nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations (BGLOs) that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). These organizations were founded at various times from the early 20th century onward and have a rich history of promoting academic excellence, leadership, and community service among African American students and alumni.

One of these organizations is Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA), which is the first sorority founded by African American women. It was established on January 15, 1908, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. AKA focuses on sisterhood, scholarship, and service to all mankind. Its members are known as “AKAs.”

Kamala Harris, the Current Vice President of the United States, is indeed a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She joined the sorority in 1986 while attending Howard University. Harris was initiated into the Alpha Chapter of AKA, which is the founding chapter at Howard University.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has a significant presence in civic engagement, social justice, and community service initiatives. Kamala Harris has spoken about her membership in AKA as a source of inspiration and empowerment throughout her career in public service and recently spoke at the 71st Boule in Dallas Texas. With the announcement of Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential Race, Black Twitter has had a field day with the possibility of a Divine 9 Member entering the White House.