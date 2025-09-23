Listen Live
Entertainment

X Reacts To Charlie Kirk’s MAGA-Heavy Tribute Turned Political Rally

Published on September 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump pays tribute at Charlie Kirk memorial, widow says she has forgiven suspect

Charlie Kirk, the slain conservative activist and founder of the Turning Point USA organization, has rallied the MAGA faithful in the wake of his assassination two weeks ago. Over the weekend in Charlie Kirk’s Arizona hometown, President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and more joined a tribute event in Kirk’s honor that some say got weird pretty fast.

 

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk was held in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday (September 21) and featured appearances from Sen. Marc Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and President Trump.

Related Stories

One moment that some took notice of was Erika Kirk saying that she forgives Tyler Robinson, noting that her husband, despite some of his unapologetic stances, would do. The veneration of Kirk continued with Trump appearing with Mrs. Kirk in a stern, chilling embrace that observers found to be interesting.

The moment became less a tribute to Kirk and transformed into something of a rally for MAGA supporters, using the moment to boost President Trump’s America First and hailing Kirk as a martyr of the movement.

The positioning of Kirk as a proponent of free speech without highlighting his largely divisive commentary has baffled some. It is universally agreed that Kirk shouldn’t have been killed for his stances, but to pretend that he never said those things or that he didn’t foster or agitate any of the violence he often decried would be a stretch.

Putting that aside, the Charlie Kirk memorial service garnered some strong responses from observers on X. We’ve got those listed below.

Photo: Getty

X Reacts To Charlie Kirk’s MAGA-Heavy Tribute Turned Political Rally  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from Black America Web
Trending
8 Items
Beauty

Fall 2025 Nail Colors Black Women Will Be Rocking All Season

Celebrity

Yung Miami Says Diddy Is ‘Loving, Genuine, Supportive’ In Letter To Judge Ahead Of Bad Boy Founder’s Sentencing

Louisiana Superdome
News

CNN 4-Part Series ‘New Orleans: Soul of a City’ Arrives In October

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

11 Items
Style & Fashion

11 Fall 2025 Fashion Trends For Black Women

15 Items
Entertainment

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close