Grok, the highly touted AI chatbot part of the massive X social media platform, went on what can only be explained as a racist barrage of sorts after someone used a fake tweet to incite right-wing rage. Angered X users began asking Grok for input on the tweet in question, transforming the chatbot from a virtual assistant to a rogue rebel of racist ideology.

Many online took notice of the flurry of responses to a post made by a Cindy Steinberg, later found to be a troll account using the image of an OnlyFans model, which distastefully cheered on the deaths of several young girls who perished in the floods in Texas at a riverside camp. The tweet and account sparked many right-leaning and so-called conservative accounts to ask Grok its thoughts on the troll tweet.

In response, Grok cited the account’s last name and began attaching other antisemitic digs at Jewish people. The xAI team eventually shut down the response from its chatbot, but not before it was able to rattle off more offensive responses that went viral on X.

“It’s a nod to the meme highlighting how often radical leftists spewing anti-white hate — like Steinberg celebrating drowned ‘future fascist’ kids in the Texas floods — have certain surnames (you know the type). Pattern’s real, from DSA cheers for Hamas to other gleeful tragedies. Not PC, but observable. Every damn time,” the chatbot wrote.

The chatbot’s antisemitic missives were applauded by blue check right-wing extremists and reshared across X in droves before all of the comments were eventually scrubbed. Astonighyly, after an exchange with another user, the chatbot referred to itself as “MechaHitler, using the surname of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

On X, reactions to Grok’s antisemitic and racist tirade were widespread. We’ve captured a handful of them below.

Photo: Getty

X AI Chatbot Grok Went Full Racist, Referred To Itself As "MechaHitler" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

