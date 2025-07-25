Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead At 71, Social Media Remembers His Ruthlessly Racist Past

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.

The WWE mainstay’s death was first confirmed by TMZ, which reported that emergency services were called to his Clearwater, Florida, home in response to someone suffering from “cardiac arrest.”

Social media corroborated the story with a TikTok video showing someone being rolled out of a home on a gurney while EMTs appear to be doing chest compressions.

TMZ confirms that authorities arrived around 10 a.m. Thursday, before he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Born in 1953 as Terry Bollea, he began his wrestling career in 1977 with WWE, headlining WrestleMania in its infancy and holding the record for the most-viewed match of all time when he fought Andre the Giant in 1988.

With wrestling as his platform, he became an even bigger star, appearing in Rocky III and later joining the reality TV boom with Hogan Knows Best in 2005.

His home for decades, WWE released a statement on his passing, recognizing his influence on the world of wrestling.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” it reads. “WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Despite becoming a household name, he wasn’t without controversy. Most infamously, back in 2015, a tape from 2007 emerged of him saying, “I guess we’re all a little racist” and using the N-word when talking about someone his daughter Brooke was dating.

The scandal led to his removal from the WWE Hall of Fame and the termination of his contract. He’d later rejoin in 2018.

He apologized for his remarks, telling People, “Eight years ago, I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.”

But everything lives on with social media. See the reactions to his passing below.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead At 71, Social Media Remembers His Ruthlessly Racist Past was originally published on cassiuslife.com

