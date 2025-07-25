Listen Live
Pop Culture

Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead At 71, Social Media Remembers His Ruthlessly Racist Past

Published on July 25, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hulk Hogan...

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.

The WWE mainstay’s death was first confirmed by TMZ, which reported that emergency services were called to his Clearwater, Florida, home in response to someone suffering from “cardiac arrest.”

Social media corroborated the story with a TikTok video showing someone being rolled out of a home on a gurney while EMTs appear to be doing chest compressions.

Related Stories

TMZ confirms that authorities arrived around 10 a.m. Thursday, before he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Born in 1953 as Terry Bollea, he began his wrestling career in 1977 with WWE, headlining WrestleMania in its infancy and holding the record for the most-viewed match of all time when he fought Andre the Giant in 1988.

With wrestling as his platform, he became an even bigger star, appearing in Rocky III and later joining the reality TV boom with Hogan Knows Best in 2005.

His home for decades, WWE released a statement on his passing, recognizing his influence on the world of wrestling.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” it reads. “WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Despite becoming a household name, he wasn’t without controversy. Most infamously, back in 2015, a tape from 2007 emerged of him saying, “I guess we’re all a little racist” and using the N-word when talking about someone his daughter Brooke was dating.

The scandal led to his removal from the WWE Hall of Fame and the termination of his contract. He’d later rejoin in 2018.

He apologized for his remarks, telling People, “Eight years ago, I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.”

But everything lives on with social media. See the reactions to his passing below. 

Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead At 71, Social Media Remembers His Ruthlessly Racist Past  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from Black America Web
Trending
FOX's Accused - Season One
Entertainment

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death: 8 y/o Daughter Survived Drowning

7 Items
Shop

Cleanse & Soothe: 7 Scalp Care Products to Refresh A Dry, Itchy Mane

Style & Fashion

Michelle Williams Is Absolute Perfection In Fun & Flirty Birthday Photo Shoot

20 Items
Entertainment

Before Fame: 20 Black A-Listers Who Starred in Canceled Shows

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

Pop Culture

The Wilson Family Just Kicked Off The NFL Season Giving Us The Timeline Cleanse We Didn’t Know We Needed

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
60 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close