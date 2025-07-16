WNBA All-Star Host Cities (2000–2025)

For the first time in league history, the WNBA All-Star Game has landed in the heart of the Midwest — Indianapolis, Indiana.

Known for its deep basketball roots and championship energy, Indy is now the epicenter of women’s hoops, hosting the 2025 All-Star Weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever.

From Tamika Catchings to Caitlin Clark, Indiana has always had a front-row seat to greatness.

Now, the city gets to show the world how it celebrates the game, the culture, and the women pushing it forward.

Over the years, the WNBA All-Star Game has made stops in iconic cities like New York, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Chicago — each bringing their own flavor.

But Indy’s moment feels different. It’s not just a game — it’s a full-circle celebration of legacy, leadership, and the future of women’s basketball.

Whether you’re a day-one fan or just catching the wave, this All-Star Weekend is a reminder that the W is bigger than basketball — and Indy is ready to show up, show out, and make history.

1. 2000 Phoenix, AZ America West Arena 2. 2001 Orlando, FL TD Waterhouse Centre 3. 2002 Washington, D.C. MCI Center 4. 2003 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 5. 2004 (No game held) — 6. 2005 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena 7. 2006 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 8. 2007 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center 9. 2008 (No game held – Olympics) — 10. 2009 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena 11. 2010 (No traditional ASG – Team USA vs. WNBA) — 12. 2011 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center 13. 2012 (No game held – Olympics) — 14. 2013 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena 15. 2014 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center 16. 2015 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena 17. 2016 (No game held – Olympics) — 18. 2017 Seattle, WA KeyArena 19. 2018 Minneapolis, MN Target Center 20. 2019 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center 21. 2020 (Canceled due to COVID-19) — 22. 2021 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena 23. 2022 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena 24. 2023 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena 25. 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center 26. 2025 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse