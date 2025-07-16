Listen Live
Sports

WNBA All-Star Host Cities (2000–2025)

Published on July 16, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 14 Indy Classic Texas A&M vs Purdue

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WNBA All-Star Host Cities (2000–2025)

For the first time in league history, the WNBA All-Star Game has landed in the heart of the Midwest — Indianapolis, Indiana.

Known for its deep basketball roots and championship energy, Indy is now the epicenter of women’s hoops, hosting the 2025 All-Star Weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever.

From Tamika Catchings to Caitlin Clark, Indiana has always had a front-row seat to greatness.

Related Stories

Now, the city gets to show the world how it celebrates the game, the culture, and the women pushing it forward.

Over the years, the WNBA All-Star Game has made stops in iconic cities like New York, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Chicago — each bringing their own flavor.

But Indy’s moment feels different. It’s not just a game — it’s a full-circle celebration of legacy, leadership, and the future of women’s basketball.

Whether you’re a day-one fan or just catching the wave, this All-Star Weekend is a reminder that the W is bigger than basketball — and Indy is ready to show up, show out, and make history.

RELATED: Baller Babes: 50 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

WNBA All-Star Host Cities (2000–2025)  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. 2000 Phoenix, AZ America West Arena

2. 2001 Orlando, FL TD Waterhouse Centre

3. 2002 Washington, D.C. MCI Center

4. 2003 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

5. 2004 (No game held) —

6. 2005 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7. 2006 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8. 2007 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center

9. 2008 (No game held – Olympics) —

10. 2009 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

11. 2010 (No traditional ASG – Team USA vs. WNBA) —

12. 2011 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

13. 2012 (No game held – Olympics) —

14. 2013 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

15. 2014 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center

16. 2015 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

17. 2016 (No game held – Olympics) —

18. 2017 Seattle, WA KeyArena

19. 2018 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

20. 2019 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

21. 2020 (Canceled due to COVID-19) —

22. 2021 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

23. 2022 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

24. 2023 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

25. 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

26. 2025 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Must-Have Fashion Pieces For The Summer

6 Items
Sports

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Celebrity

Barack & Michelle Obama Joke About Relationship Woes Amid Divorce Rumors: ‘It Was Touch And Go For A While’

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
59 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close