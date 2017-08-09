The incomparable Whitney Elizabeth Houston was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 9, 1963 and she died on February 11, 2012.
Remembering Whitney: The Music Icon Through The Years
1. Whitney Houston as a child with her mother Cissy Houston
Source:- 1970 - © Gary Czvekus - Retna Ltd
2. Whitney Houston performing live in 1986
Source:© Peter Mazel / Sunshine / Retna
3. Whitney Houston 1986
Source:Neil Mathews © Retna Ltd.
4. Whitney Houston in 1987 at the Shrine Auditorium
Source:david plastik / PR Photos
5. Whitney Houston and dad John in Philadelphia 1980's.
Source:© Scott Weiner / Retna Ltd.
6. Whitney Houston, Dion Warwick and Cissy Houston 1980's
Source:© Larry Busacca / Retna
7. Whitney Houston at the Grammy Awards in the 1990's
Source:© Larry Busacca / Retna UK
8. Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards in 1994
Source:Retna
9. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's in the 1990's
Source:Retna
10. Whitney Houston and then husband Bobby Brown in the 1990's
Source:PR Photos
11. Whitney Houston mid 1990's
Source:© Busacca / Retna UK Credit all uses
12. Whitney Houston with her mom Cicely Houston and music titan Clive Davis in 1998.
Source:(PR)
13. AMFAR Season of Hope Awards Winter Garden, NYC in 1998
Source:© Retna Ltd.
14. The Brit. Awards London Arena 1999
Source:© Craig Barritt / Retna Ltd.
15. Whitney Houston in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere.
Source:PR Photos
16. Whitney Houston with Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown in 2004 at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" World Premiere
Source:PR Photos
17. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 2007
Source:PR Photos
18. Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' Grammy's Pre-Party in 2008
Source:PR Photos
19. Whitney Houston performs for Good Morning America in 2009
Source:© Derek Storm/Retna
20. Whitney Houston in 2010
Source:PR Photos
21. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.
Source:Pr Photos
22. Whitney Houston at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.
Source:PR Photos
23. Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi- Kristina at the Grammy's Pre-Party in 2011.
Source:PR Photos
