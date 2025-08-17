White Woman Jillian Michaels Blasted On X After Downplaying Slavery & Defending Donald Trump’s Obvious Attempt To Whitewash American History

Former star of The Biggest Loser, nutritionist and fitness instructor Jillian Michaels earned herself a social media dragging following some heada** comments she made about slavery during a panel on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

On Thursday, August 14, Jillian Michaels hopped off the treadmill to put on her cape to somehow contort and twist herself into defending Donald Trump and his administration’s obvious whitewashing of America’s history regarding slavery as it pushes to review Smithsonian Museum content.

In her argument, she said, “He’s not whitewashing slavery,” referring to Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump, while adding, “you cannot tie imperialism and racism and slavery to just one race, which is pretty much what every single exhibit does.”

She went on to defend her ridiculous stance, adding that slavery is only “thousands of years old” while suggesting that slavery is sometimes overblown in U.S.History because “only a small percentage” of white Americans owned slaves.

Phillips did push back, “I’m surprised that you’re trying to litigate who was the beneficiary of slavery.”

Yikes.

Social Media Had Time For Jillian Michaels

It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral, with many dragging Michaels and pointing out that it’s disgusting she would even say something like that because she adopted a Black child.

“White people, please do not cancel me for saying this, but Jillian Michaels is exactly the reason why I sometimes have an issue with transracial adoption: ~if & when the white parent is a bigoted conservative, they have no business adopting a Black or POC child,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Another post debunked her 2% argument, stating, “2% is from data that uses a metric counting EVERYONE from the 1860 census—including children & enslaved (counted as 3/5)—and is downright dishonest, disrespectful, and offensive. The truth: 8% of ALL American families, 40-50% white southern families & 50-60% landowners had ‘slaves.”

No lies detected.

We fully expect Michaels to land on FOX News and Sage Steele’s podcast to defend herself.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

White Woman Jillian Michaels Blasted On X After Downplaying Slavery & Defending Donald Trump’s Obvious Attempt To Whitewash American History was originally published on hiphopwired.com

