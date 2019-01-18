What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (01/12-01/18)

Posted 7 hours ago

1. Tyrese And His Baby Girl Are Twins

2. Kaavia Looks Just Like Daddy!

3. Monica Is Flawless

4. Barack Obama Wishes His Wife A Happy Birthday

5. Tiny’s 10 Year Challenge

6. The Curry’s 10 Year Challenge

#10yrchallenge 08-18 ... my babbbbby

7. Beyonce Wishes Michelle Obama A Happy Birthday

8. Kelly Rowland Debuts Her Workout Gear With Fabletics

9. Drake Cleans Up Nicely

10. Tamera And Adam’s 10 Year Challenge

