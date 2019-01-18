What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (01/12-01/18)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 7 hours ago
No big deal just here with my twin!!!! #BlackFatherGang
Celebrating @dwyanewade birthday #onlyinmiami #kikiontheriver Part 2 @kaaviajames
I’m Committed to the Commitments I’ve Committed to until the death of me !!! #COMMITMENTavailableNOW Post your videos of you singing & listening to it so that I can share 🖤
I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!
Why not do a few🤷🏽♀️ #agechallenge 1. 2008/2018 2. I believe 2009/2018 3. My 1st 💙& I 2001/2017/2018 4. My Day 1 1991/2013 somewhere on Old Nat & OMG Girlz & Mindless Behavior tour 5. Xscape I think 1998/2018 LA/NY 6. 🏦🏦 I believe 1995/2018 Xscape tour ASCAP awards 7. Xscap3 NY 👑🖤🤑
#10yrchallenge 08-18 ... my babbbbby
I’m obsessed with this ribbed, seamless set – it’s my favorite! Treat yourself to this set for just $24 when you become a first time @fabletics VIP member! #KellyXFabletics
January 21st 2019 will be 14 years since @adamhousley and I had our first date. So it’s only fitting to do a 10 year challenge with him. I couldn’t resist. #10YearChallenge 2008 vs. 2018
