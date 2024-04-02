What If These WWE Superstars Had Philadelphian Theme Music at Wrestlemania XL?

Listen Live
There are a few boxes that one must check off to get over as a WWE superstar. The gimmick has to be a likable (or dislikable) character, charisma, and a believable finisher move.

One of the biggest boxes is the superstars’ entrance. A catchy sound, mixed with pyro and great ring presence can immediately make any superstar a fan favorite.

There have been some notable entrances that have made the crowd blow the roof off the building, and others received a barrage of boos.

As Wrestlemania XL heads to the city of Brotherly Love, we ponder what it would be like if these wrestlers had Philly focused entrance themes!

Our team at RNBPhilly has curated a list, matching the most famous Philadelphian anthems, with their respective WWE superstar!

See which WWE Superstar is matched with Philadelphia’s top anthems!

1. Cody Rhodes: Meek Mill- Dreams and Nightmares

Cody Rhodes: Meek Mill- Dreams and Nightmares Source:Getty

2. Roman Reigns: Freeway- What We Do

Roman Reigns: Freeway- What We Do Source:Getty

3. Seth Rollins: Young Gunz- Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Seth Rollins: Young Gunz- Can't Stop Won't Stop Source:Getty

4. Rhea Ripley: Patti LaBelle- Lady Marmalade

Rhea Ripley: Patti LaBelle- Lady Marmalade Source:Getty

5. The Usos: Meek Mill- House Party

The Usos: Meek Mill- House Party Source:Getty

6. Kofi Kingston: The Fresh Prince- Summertime

Kofi Kingston: The Fresh Prince- Summertime Source:Getty

7. Logan Paul: Cassidy- I’ma Hustla

Logan Paul: Cassidy- I'ma Hustla Source:Getty

8. Jade Cargill: Eve- Let Me Blow Ya Mind

Jade Cargill: Eve- Let Me Blow Ya Mind Source:Getty

9. Damien Priest: The Roots- Break you off

Damien Priest: The Roots- Break you off Source:Getty

10. L.A. Knight (Left): Young Gunz- No Better Love

L.A. Knight (Left): Young Gunz- No Better Love Source:Getty

11. John Cena: The Fresh Prince- Brand New Funk

John Cena: The Fresh Prince- Brand New Funk Source:Getty

12. Bianca Belair: Eve- Who’s That Girl

Bianca Belair: Eve- Who's That Girl Source:Getty

13. Randy Orton: Beanie Sigel- Feel It In the Air

Randy Orton: Beanie Sigel- Feel It In the Air Source:Getty

14. The Rock: Freeway- Roc the Mic

The Rock: Freeway- Roc the Mic Source:Getty

15. Rey Mysterio: Freeway- Flipside

Rey Mysterio: Freeway- Flipside Source:Getty

16. Becky Lynch: Jazmine Sullivan- Bust Your Windows

Becky Lynch: Jazmine Sullivan- Bust Your Windows Source:Getty

17. Omos: Meek Mill- Ima Boss

Omos: Meek Mill- Ima Boss Source:Getty

18. Gunther: Beanie Sigel- The Truth

Gunther: Beanie Sigel- The Truth Source:Getty

19. Iyo Sky: Patti LaBelle- New Attitude

Iyo Sky: Patti LaBelle- New Attitude Source:Getty

20. CM Punk: Schooly D- P.S.K. “What Does It Mean”?

CM Punk: Schooly D- P.S.K. “What Does It Mean”? Source:Getty
