Watch Viral Footage Of Reported Nike Warehouse Getting Robbed As Employees Attempt To Stop Heist

According to a video making the rounds on social media, a Nike warehouse in Memphis, TN was recently robbed right in the heart of the workday. To make matters worse, it looks like there were a number of employees on-site who physically confronted the suspected bandits but with little to no avail.

There has been little follow-up from Memphis law enforcement or Nike with regard to this specific heist so far. But this occurrence is only the latest in an increasing rash of raids on Nike warehouses all over Bluff City. The clip below reveals the growing brazenness of the robbers — along with the elevated danger coming with that.

Nike has suffered a string of robberies across its Memphis facilities and other retail outlets over the past year, and it remains unclear as to what is driving the surge. But as home to one of the world’s top two busiest cargo airports and to the fifth largest inland port in the U.S., the city’s very location makes it an appetizing target for thieves.

Last April, nine men allegedly tried to make off with a bunch of Nike footwear being transported by train to Memphis. Three of them were apprehended, and Memphis police reported that as much as $250,000 in gear may have been stolen.

This past September, $800,000 worth of Nike merchandise was pilfered from almost two dozen trailers parked near a Nike distribution center. Then around Thanksgiving, 20 persons ransacked Valid Kixx, taking around $100,000 of Nike footwear and toys that were earmarked for a holiday drive.

And just last month, two other individuals were charged with burglarizing a Memphis boxcar. The pair nabbed 100 boxes of Nike shoes, according to Memphis police, totaling about $60,000 in stolen goods.

