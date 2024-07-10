'The Umbrella Academy' Releases Series Finale Trailer
Watch: Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Releases Series Finale Trailer & First Look Images
Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” is finally coming to a close. The streaming platform released the final trailer for Season 4 and first look images. Read more about the series finale and watch the official finale trailer inside. The acclaimed Netflix drama series first debuted back in February 2019. The series follows the aftermath of 1989, when 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who creates the Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world.
Now, it’s finally time for “The End.” “The Umbrella Academy” final season debuts next month on Netflix. The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right. The series stars Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya, David Castañeda, and more. “The Umbrella Academy” is based on the comic series created and written by Gerard Way , illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix. Be sure to catch the series finale August 8 only on Netflix.
Watch the trailer below:
Check out first look images from the upcoming series below:
