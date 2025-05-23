WATCH: Every Pacers Comeback Win From The 2025 Playoffs So Far

The Indiana Pacers have taken the 2025 NBA playoffs by storm, rewriting history with resilience and grit.

As a small-market team, they’ve shown the sports world that determination and teamwork can rival stacked rosters and big-city budgets.

With jaw-dropping comebacks and thrilling finishes, the Pacers’ playoff run has been nothing short of spectacular.

Known as the “comeback kings,” the Pacers have made overcoming deficits their signature move this postseason.

From a heart-stopping Game 5 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, where they erased a seven-point deficit in the final 40 seconds, to a miraculous victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers after trailing by seven with 46 seconds left, Indiana thrives under pressure.

Their Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks set a new standard for drama.

Down by 17 points in the fourth quarter and 14 with just 2:51 remaining, the Pacers pulled off what had seemed impossible.

Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch buzzer-beater and Aaron Nesmith’s remarkable hot streak in the final minutes led Indiana to a 138-135 overtime victory.

These comebacks are not only record-setting but have redefined what fans expect in crunch-time performances.

Indiana’s path to the Eastern Conference Finals is a testament to smart roster-building and fostering continuity.

The decision to bring back much of last season’s roster has paid dividends, giving the team chemistry and trust that have become their backbone.

At the forefront, Tyrese Haliburton, with his playmaking and leadership, has been instrumental.

Supported by sharp-shooters like Nesmith and motivated veterans like Myles Turner, the Pacers run deep, capable of wearing down even the most talented opponents.

Take a look below at Every Pacers Comeback Win From The 2025 Playoffs So Far.