Wale Confronts Kai Cenat For Not Recognizing Him At BET Awards, Social Media Reacts

Kai Cenat’s rise in streaming has been accompanied by his ability to consistently keep the camera rolling, which creates its own set of problems and necessitates real-time problem-solving.

The Gen Z whisperer was making his rounds before the BET Awards Monday night when he ran into Wale, but the only problem was that he didn’t know who Wale was.

In a video from yesterday afternoon, Cenat is seen walking through a parking lot when a man, later confirmed to be Wale, walks past him and gives him a dap. They have a brief interaction with Cenat, asking him about the Super Smash Bros game on his Nintendo Switch.

After the friendly exchange, Cenat hops into the back of a truck, and his chat is immediately blowing up about his encounter with the D.C. rapper, but Cenat is bewildered.

“Wall-E, oh my god. That was crazy, the whole chat knows him,” Cenat says as he reads his phone.

Someone in his entourage then corrects his pronunciation of his name, and tells him he’s a rapper, even bringing up his Miguel-assisted hit “Lotus Flower Bomb.”

“Oh word?” Cenat responds, clearly still having no idea who he is.

Social media immediately harped on Cenat for not knowing who Wale is, and since it moves at the speed of light, Wale approached Cenat just hours later about the interaction.

While on stream, Cenat is chopping it up with Snoop Dogg when Wale interjects.

“That sh-t making me look crazy right now, just letting you know. The exchange that we had in the hallway,” Wale says. “They’re running with it, but we’ll talk later.”

Cenat laughed it off and focused his attention back on Snoop, but we’re sure this isn’t the last we’ve seen of this situation.

Wale has been making the media rounds lately, appearing on The Joe Budden Podcast and revealing to Billboard on the BET Awards red carpet that he has a new single with 4Batz coming this Friday, and the album will be released in a few weeks.

See the reactions below.

