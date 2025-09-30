Desktop banner image
Video Of Man Evading ICE In Chicago & Escaping On Bike Goes Viral

Published on September 30, 2025

Trump Administration Highlights Immigration Arrests By ICE

ICE has been making its rounds around several large cities across the nation in an effort to enforce President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda. However, ICE officials are probably walking around with egg on their faces after a viral video depicting a man evading capture on a bicycle has gone viral.

As seen on X, Christopher Sweat, the CEO and co-founder of GrayStak Media, shared the clip of the man evading ICE with the following caption:

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier today ICE agents chase after a man in downtown Chicago after he made verbal comments but no physical or threatening contact. The man was able to get away.

The clip in question shows a man on the back of a bicycle riding up to a group of agents gathered on a street corner when one of them gives chase. The man sees the play and starts running while holding the bike up, then hops on the back, riding off and leaving the agents in the dust.

It isn’t known what alerted the agents to pursue the man, but it does illustrate how the immigration policies of the Trump administration are coming off as aggressive to outside observers.

According to discussions on the X platform, the agents made over 500 arrests in Chicago under a planned strategy known as Operation Midway Blitz.

No comments from ICE or any administration officials have gone public since the video went viral. We’ve got reactions from X below.

Photo: Getty

Video Of Man Evading ICE In Chicago & Escaping On Bike Goes Viral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

