[VIDEO] Drake, Nelly, Rick Ross Lead Our Favorite Rodeo Takeover Moments

It was another record shattering night for, as the third installment of this Rodeo Takeover series featured artists from coast to coast and gave fans an electrifying night they likely won’t soon forget.

Things kicked off with West Coast icons E-40 and Too Short, with things quickly kicking into high-gear as Short offered up his biggest hit to date, 2006’s “Blow The Whistle,” which got fans more than ready for live performances by Nelly and The Ying Yang Twins.

Rick Ross lead his onstage performance with the anthem “Hustlin’” and also put it down for the MIA with his hits “BMF,” and “MC Hammer.” Philly’s own Eve hit the stage with her classics “Tambourine,” and “Blow Your Mind,” and rap newcomer That Mexican OT paid homage to The Lone Star state before tearing into his smash single, “Johnny Dang.”

Keeping in line with all things H-Town,andarrived inside the arena..slab style. The trio circled the inside of the NRG in their custom rides to a roar of applause. And of course, Houston’s newest celebrity resident,, wowed the crowd with an explosive performance of hits including “God’s Plan,” “Sicko Mode,” and “Energy.”

from some of our favorite moments from Bun B's All-American Takeover.

