Prime Video Celebrated Fan-Favorite Comedy ‘Upload’ Season 2 Premiere With An Impressive High Tech Party [Gallery]

Prime Video celebrated the second season of fan-favorite comedy Upload with a red carpet, screening, and high tech party at the West Hollywood Edition on Tuesday night (Mar. 8). Take a look at a gallery of photos from the premiere inside.

Upload cast and producers came out to celebrate the Season 2 release including creator and executive producer Greg Daniels, actors Robbie Amell (“Nathan”), Andy Allo (“Nora”), Allegra Edwards (“Ingrid”), Kevin Bigley (“Luke”), Zainab Johnson (“Aleesha”), Owen Daniels (“A.I. Guy”/Writer), Josh Banday (“Ivan”), Andrea Rosen (“Lucy”), Chloe Coleman (“Neveah”), Chris Williams (“Dave Antony”), and executive producer Howard Klein.

Prime Video hosted a slew of talent, press and VIP industry guests for a special screening of Upload Season 2. Guests were greeted by multiplying “A.I. Guys” as they stepped into a ‘2-Gig’ Upload world for the monotone carpet and screening where cast members were joined amongst their Prime Video series talent like Guy Torry (Phat Tuesdays) and celebrities including Conan O’Brien. After enjoying the first two episodes of Season 2, guests made their way to a Lakeview-inspired digital afterlife complete with 3D digitally printed treats, a VR headset experience, a poker table moment inspired by the series, futuristic photobooth, fun cocktails, light bites and beats by Gui (DJ).

In case you haven’t checked out the Amazon Prime series, read more about the premise below:

From Emmy Award-winning writer, Greg Daniels (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreations”), Upload is a sci-fi comedy series set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife.

Here’s what you can expect in Season 2:

In Upload Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

Check out the trailer below and keep scrolling for photos from the premiere.

