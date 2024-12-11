Luigi Mangione Sparks Weird Social Media Behaivor
Here’s How Social Media Is Reacting To Luigi Mangione, The Alleged Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, things have been quite interesting on social media. After it was confirmed by law enforcement that Luigi Mangione was a suspect and subsequently arrested in connection with the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Mangione’s social media accounts became a hotbed for attention. Like most people his age, the 26-year-old was active on social media platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, Goodreads, and others. Social media detectives didn’t take long to find his accounts. At the time of this writing, his accounts on Facebook and Instgram were taken down, his Goodreads account is private,e and his X account is hilariously still active, which should tell you everything about the Elon Musk-owned platform and just how poorly run it is. Since being pinched (arrested for those who are not hip), Mangione has gained cult-like status among those who feel he is a “hero” and has even gained 100K followers on X.Following the arrest of Luigi Mangione, the alleged
The Hypocrisy Is Loud On Social MediaThere has even been a debate sparking with those on the right, yes, the same people who propped up Kyle Rittenhouse and now recently acquitted Daniel Penny, claiming that leftists are celebrating Mangione allegedly killing Thompson. One post on X spoke on the hypocrisy going on, saying, “Conservatives condemning Luigi Mangione and calling leftists crazy for supporting him, yet they turned Kyle Rittenhouse into a celebrity after he drove to a BLM protest with an AR-15 and killed 2 people…the math isn’t matching.” Mangione’s posts on social media have also gone viral, like a post about one of his fish being sucked into a filter and another one about his last log for Goodreads being Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax. We are truly living in some strange times. We don’t know if this man did the crime, but if he did, we don’t see him as no John Q either, even though we agree the United States healthcare system and insurance companies are a hot mess. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
