Uncle Murda Drops “Rap Up 2021” Song, Features Disgusting Lil Nas X Jab

Uncle Murda is known for his unflinching tales of street violence and for annually airing out the culture via his “Rap Up” series. In the “Rap Up 2021” drop, the Brooklyn veteran takes an ugly swipe at Lil Nas X, stating that the rapper would catch AIDS and die.

For 14 minutes, the artist born Leonard Grant tackles all the happenings in Hip-Hop culture over the past year in his typical brash fashion. While he’s delivered shocking lyrics over the years, the bars directed at Lil Nas X were especially harsh.

“Lil Nas X gon’ catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don’t cancel me,” Murda raps.

Suffice it to say, several other artists took shots but the fact Murda opened up the track with those bars was absolutely shocking.

If you must hear the song, you’ll find the edited version below.

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to the track from Twitter.

