Twitter Reacts to Tyrese Revealing He Shared The Same Sex Partner as Paul Walker

Tyrese stopped by The Morning Hustle show to talk to Kyle and Lore’l about music, love, heartbreak, healing and more. One of the more revealing stories he told was that he was sharing an intimate partner with his late friend Paul Walker recording the Fast and Furious movie series.

He explains that it was the stunt double who filled in for Eva Mendes’, who played Monica Fuentes in the 2003 film 2 fast 2 furious, that was ‘homie hopin’ . “Me and Paul were smashing the same girl on the set of 2 fast 2 furious, and didn’t even know it” Tyrese told The Morning Hustle. “We were both just complimenting this girl everyday, and for whatever reason, we just didn’t say we were both smashing this girl. And then.. we told each other.”

This may seem like exclusive news to some, but Tyrese says this news was already disclosed, as she had already spilled the beans in a prior interview. “Her goofy a** just recently did an interview, lettin’ the world know, but it gets much worse with her” Tyrese said.

He also explained that he doesn’t think either of them stopped sleeping with her once they found out they were sharing the same girl, at least he didn’t

