Entertainment

Tyler Perry Teases The Third “Why Did I Get Married?” Movie With OG Cast

Published on August 1, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tyler Perry knows how to get his audience excited.

On Wednesday, Perry posted a cover page of the “table draft” that read Why Did I Get Married? on his Instagram, with the caption “I’m just gonna sit this right here!”

He even tagged the franchise’s popular cast, including Janet Jackson, Sharon Leaf, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Richard T. Jones, Jill Scott, and Tasha Smith, essentially confirming that the band is back together again.

Vibe reports that actor Richard T. Jones got fans excited over the idea of a third installment of the series during a flight when he hopped on TikTok in October 2024 to push a possible narrative for the movie.

Jones joked during the video that his character could leave Sheila (played by Jill Scott), forcing her to drive to the mountain in an attempt to save her marriage. That video, Vibe notes, started a chain reaction where the Why Did I Get Married actors began posting their own videos, adding to the possible plot. That buzz may have been what’s gotten us here.

Because, as Variety reports, Perry had all but shut the franchise down in December of the same year. During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, the director noted that he didn’t think there would be a threequel.

“I don’t think so,” Perry said, adding, “I want to, but it’s a lot of logistics to try to get it together, so hopefully we can pull it together, but we’ll see … Everybody’s got things going on, so timing would have to fall in place and then everything else would have to fall in place.”

Well, it looks like the stars have aligned, as even actress Tasha Smith got excited over the news. Smith, who plays Trina in the series, posted, “Who thinks Trina needs a comeback?!?!” to her IG.

Smith commented, “Are we going to be TOGETHER AGAIN,” and later reposted the photo with the caption: “BOOM.”

See social media’s response to the news of a third installment in the franchise below.

