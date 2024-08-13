Tyler Perry’s Polarizing Drama ‘Divorce In The Black’ Increased US Amazon Prime Subscriptions

Per Variety:

Regardless of how you feel about the quality of his projects, they continue to be hits, and according to Amazon Prime Video, Divorce In The Black was another successful project for both Perry and the studio. Variety exclusively reports that Perry’s latest film, Divorce In The Black, starring Jonathan Major’s Coretta Meagan Good , and Cory Hardrict, did very well on Prime Video.According to the website’s reporting, viewers watched it more than 498 million minutes in its first four days of availability on the streamer, and it also drove up more signups to Prime Video in the US than any other Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie.

The declaration comes after “Divorce in the Black” made its debut on the Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart, where it came in as the No. 3 movie of the July 8-14 viewing window behind Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” and “If” on Paramount+. When divided by the film’s nearly 2.5-hour length, its 498 million-minute total during that window (the film began streaming on July 11) translates to an estimated 3.5 million views.

And this is why

Tyler

Perry

has no reason to switch up his formula. Whether it’s folks hate-watching or his fans tuning in, the numbers are all that matters to these companies.”