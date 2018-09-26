Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

The man formerly known as America’s dad, Bill Cosby, was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old and said, “It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come.”

There have been a variety of reactions on social media, some arguing he is being targeted because he is Black man, others saying the focus should be on the victims. However, Jemele Hill might have said it best, she wrote on Twitter, “Sure, I mourn the idea of Cosby — as in the TV show that made me want to attend a black college and heightened the importance of a black family. But my mom is a rape survivor and I survived a rape attempt as a preteen. I have negative fucks about what happens to Cosby.”

Bill Cosby's mug shot has been released >> https://t.co/TYxjNmKfhc pic.twitter.com/9X9OV4towh — WAFF 48 (@waff48) September 25, 2018

She continued, “There is great imbalance in our criminal justice system. We know this. But your position can’t be, because Cosby is black, he should get the right to rape without repercussions like a white dude. Trash position.”

