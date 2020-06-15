CLOSE
Our Favorite Friendships We Loved To See On TV

Posted June 15, 2020

Do you have an ace boon coon, a ride or die, or in other words, a best friend?

There’s nothing like having a person you can always go to because they bring laughs, joy, and great times.  If you’re thinking of someone that you can call on when you have a problem but also when you want to have a good time, don’t forget to honor them.

Nothing compares to having that best friend bond, so here are our treasured friendships from our favorite shows!

1. Will & Jazz – “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

2. Pam and Gina – “Martin”

3. Tommy and Ghost – “Power”

Is saving Tariq bigger than this war? #PowerTV

4. Issa and Molly – “Insecure”

5. Toni, Lynn, Joan, and Maya – “Girlfriends”

6. Dwayne and Ron – “A Different World”

7. Eddie Winslow, Steve Urkel, and Waldo Faldo – “Family Matters”

8. Moesha and Hakeem – “Moesha”

