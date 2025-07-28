Trump Wants Beyoncé & Oprah Prosecuted For Kamala Endorsement, Social Media Laughs At His Epstein-Avoiding Desperation

President Trump has several Black celebrities in his crosshairs as he continues to try to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein. Last week, Trump claimed that Beyoncé, Oprah, and Rev. Al Sharpton were paid by the Harris/Walz campaign to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

In a post to Truth Soclal, Trump wrote: “I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low-rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing absolutely NOTHING!”

Trump, who has leveled these claims before, is referring to Beyoncé’s appearance at a campaign rally in her hometown of Houston months before the election. The superstar appeared with Kelly Rowland and her mother, Tina Knowles, to express her support for the campaign. She didn’t perform, but said in her speech that she supported Harris for the sake of her daughters.

“We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history,” Beyoncé said. “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided. Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day.”

Campaign records show that the singer’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, was paid $165,000 for her appearance to cover associated production costs.

Oprah’s production company, Harpo, was paid $1M for her Unite for America event, which brought a group of first-time voters together in Michigan for a rally in September 2024. Oprah explained that while she was not paid for her appearance, the behind-the-scenes production staff was.

“I was not paid a dime. My time and energy was my way of supporting the campaign,” Winfrey said in an Instagram post last year. “I did not take any personal fee—however, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story,” she added.

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s organization, the National Action Network, received a $500,000 donation from the Harris campaign in two separate $250K installments. Sharpton, who hosts a syndicated radio show and an MSNBC show, sat down with Harris on MSNBC last October, just before the election. It generated some controversy because Sharpton didn’t report the payments to MSNBC, but it never gained traction.

Trump has also accused former President Obama of committing treason and said he should be arrested in multiple social media posts. Now traveling and playing golf in Scotland, the president’s accusations are believed by many to be a distraction from the alleged Epstein files, which Trump said he would release during his campaign and in the first days of his presidency. But after Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel announced there was no pertinent information to share, including Epstein’s supposed ‘black list’ of names of men who abused underage girls, even Trump’s supporters are criticizing him.

In his Truth Social post, Trump added, “These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Turns out that it’s not illegal for a celebrity to be paid to endorse a candidate, as long as it’s disclosed and properly categorized by the campaign. However, there’s no factual basis for an $11M dollar payment to Beyoncé, Oprah has already explained the payment to her production company, and as for Sharpton, it’s not unusual for a campaign to donate to an organization that can help their election efforts.

Now that we have that straightened out, let’s see the Epstein files. See the reaction to Trump’s latest allegations below.

