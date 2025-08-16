Listen Live
Politics

Trump Spent More Than Half A Million Dollars On Trucks For ICE Recruitment Hype Video, Social Media Disgusted

Published on August 16, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

White House US President Donald Trump

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Prior to the Trump administration there were a few phrases that America would never see together: Department of Homeland Security and DaBaby.

And yet, here we are.

The official Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new recruitment video on their X account displaying new vehicles with President Donald Trump’s name in gold.The video, which was posted Thursday, featured the song “TOES” by Trump supporter DaBaby.

Related Stories

“My heart so cold I think I’m done with ice / Said if I leave her, she gon’ die / Well, b—, you done with life (Okay) / Better not pull up with no knife / ‘Cause I bring guns to fights,” DaBaby raps.

As the music fills the background, several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) SUVs, some of which have the same colors as Trump’s private jet, can be seen driving the streets. The video caption reads, “Iced out.”

Rolling Stone notes that after the passing of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” ICE has tons of cash and this is how the agency is choosing to use the cash.

“Defend the Homeland.” The words “President Donald J. Trump” appear on the back window of at least one of the vehicles. The tweet of the video links to ICE’s job recruitment website, as the gang of masked kidnappers are looking to hire 10,000 officers.

From Rolling Stone:

In the past two weeks, Trump’s administration spent $384,000 on new Ford Raptors and GMC Yukons for “recruitment purposes,” according to federal procurement data. The administration also spent $182,000 this week on “graphic wrap design and application for law enforcement vehicles.” 

Under the Big Beautiful Bill, Trump’s legislation to slash taxes for the rich and health care for the poor, the administration received tens of billions of dollars to hire thousands of new ICE agents. Trump officials are now seeking to recruit agents all over the country, from coast to coast, border to border, to supercharge the president’s militarized immigration crackdown.

It’s important to note that the Trump administration has made major cuts to Medicare, pediatric cancer research, and food stamps but have spent some $560,000 on trucks and car wraps so create cool social media ads.

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s latest ICE move below.

Trump Spent More Than Half A Million Dollars On Trucks For ICE Recruitment Hype Video, Social Media Disgusted  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

More from Black America Web
Trending
8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Launches VIRGINIA, New Platform And Brand

20 Items
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Not-So-Subtly Responds To Ex David Justice With Vacation Bikini Flex, X Debates Pettiness

15 Items
Politics

White Woman Jillian Michaels Blasted On X After Downplaying Slavery & Defending Donald Trump’s Obvious Attempt To Whitewash American History

5 Items
Shop

5 Beginner-Friendly Wigs That Prioritize Comfort and Style

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
64 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close