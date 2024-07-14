Photos: Chaos Breaks As Trump Was Attempted To Be Assassinated In Pensylvania Rally

The unity of a political rally in Pennsylvania was shattered when chaos erupted during an attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Shots were fired at Trump from an elevated position outside the rally venue that sent shockwaves through the crowd, leaving a trail of fear.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of confusion and terror as security personnel swiftly moved to shield Trump from further harm, while attendees scrambled for safety amid the commotion.

Screams and sirens pierced the air elevating the situation and the urgent need to secure the area.

Now that the dust has settled, there have been multiple photos that convey a sense of unease and vulnerability during the chaos. We gathered them for you.

Take a look below at photos that were taken during Trumps attempted assassination.