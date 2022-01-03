Serial Philanderer Tristan Thompson Admits To Fathering Baby Boy, Says Sorry To Khloe Kardashian

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tristan Thompson can add another child to his roster.

The serial philanderer is now a father of three after finally admitting to fathering a baby boy he conceived with a Texas woman after a paternity test confirmed he is the baby’s pappy. Thompson revealed the news via his Instagram stories Monday evening (Jan.3), writing, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

In a follow-up slide, Thompson dedicated it to Khloe Kardashian, the mother of daughter True and the victim of his bed-hopping shenanigans, writing, ” You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Khloe and Thompson split in the summer, but this paternity test confirms that the Sacramento King cheated on her with a Texas woman named Maralee Nichols in March 2021. Thompson and Nichols have been going back and forth over the paternity of the baby boy before Thompson finally admitted to being the father. Per TMZ, Nichols sued Thompson for child support claiming he tried to pay her $75,000 to keep quiet about the child.

In a bunch of messages obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Thompson told Nichols this season would be his last, making him unemployed, requiring him to pay a smaller amount of child support. Thompson went as far as to try and obtain a gag order to keep Nichols from talking about the child.

Welp.

