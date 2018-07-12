TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer Style For Your Hands

Posted 13 hours ago

Summertime is the season to play with your fashion and style. The hottest new trend to hit your hands since all white nail polish are jelly nails. Jelly nails are giving us a 90’s throwback feel to jelly sandals, with their translucent neon and bright colors. We ’rounded up a gallery featuring women rocking this style so you can simply just show your nail tech at your salon appointment next week. If you’re trying this trend, be sure to tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see!

TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer Style For Your Hands was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer Style For Your Hands

16 photos Launch gallery

TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer Style For Your Hands

Continue reading TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer Style For Your Hands

TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer Style For Your Hands

Summertime is the season to play with your fashion and style. The hottest new trend to hit your hands since all white nail polish are jelly nails. Jelly nails are giving us a 90’s throwback feel to jelly sandals, with their translucent neon and bright colors. We ’rounded up a gallery featuring women rocking this style so you can simply just show your nail tech at your salon appointment next week. If you’re trying this trend, be sure to tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see!

Related Galleries
We’re Rooting For Everybody Black: The 2018 Emmy Nominations (We Care About)
Papa Johns Is Stil Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call
PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The Essence Fest Events
Goal! World Cup Cutie Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Quenching Our Summer Thirst!
Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now