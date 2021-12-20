Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta Hawks all-star Trae Young shot from three and scored! Only this time we aren’t talking about basketball. Shelby Miller is the name of Young’s significant other that he recently proposed to. SHE SAID YES! Mr. Ice Trae made sure to freeze his future wifey’s finger.

Look at our star guard in love! (holds back thug tear)

Check out some photos of Trae Young’s beautiful fiance, Shelby Miller below!

RELATED: Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Is Getting Dragged For Saying Drake Passed Up Jay-Z

RELATED: How Can You Not Like Trae Young After Looking At These Photos [GALLERY]

RELATED: Here Is The Lowdown On Friday’s ‘NBA 2K’ Players Tournament

HOMEPAGE

ATL Love Story: Meet Trae Young’s Boo Thang, Shelby Miller [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com