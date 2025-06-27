Top-Rated Amusement Parks in the U.S.

Indiana Amusement Park Ranks Among America’s Top 10 Best-Rated

Looking for the perfect theme park for your next family getaway?

A new study by Chicks Gold analyzed visitor reviews to uncover the top-rated amusement parks in America—and Indiana’s own Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari made the top 10!

Using data from Google and Tripadvisor, parks with 10,000+ reviews were ranked based on the percentage of 5-star ratings.

Here’s the Top-Rated Amusement Parks in the U.S.:

1. Discovery Cove – Orlando, Florida ⭐️ 85.29% of visitors gave it 5 stars Discovery Cove is a one-of-a-kind tropical oasis. Visitors love the all-inclusive experience, where you can swim with dolphins, snorkel with eagle rays, and float through a freshwater oasis. It’s quiet, luxurious, and offers a unique escape from the usual park chaos. It’s also part of the SeaWorld family. 2. Knoebels Amusement Resort – Elysburg, Pennsylvania ⭐️ 83.30% A family-owned classic, Knoebels is America’s largest free-admission amusement park. Known for its nostalgic charm and affordability, it features 60+ rides, including three wooden coasters, a century-old carousel, and free picnic areas.

3. Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee ⭐️ 80.74% This mountain coaster winds through the scenic Smoky Mountains. Riders control their speed, making it fun for thrill-seekers and first-timers. It’s also one of the longest downhill tracks in the U.S., with rides lasting up to 8 minutes. 4. Universal Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida ⭐️ 80.13% This park is a themed thrill ride paradise, with immersive zones like Marvel Super Hero Island, Jurassic Park, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. High-speed roller coasters and 3D attractions draw fans of all ages. 5. Disney California Adventure – Anaheim, California ⭐️ 78.99% Located next to Disneyland, this park features lands inspired by California and Disney favorites. Popular areas include Pixar Pier, Avengers Campus, and Cars Land, making it a hit with families and Marvel fans alike. 6. Magic Kingdom – Bay Lake, Florida ⭐️ 77.72% Walt Disney World’s iconic park is home to Cinderella Castle, classic rides like Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion, and endless character meet-and-greets. It’s the most visited theme park in the world for a reason. 7. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex – Merritt Island, Florida ⭐️ 77.58% This isn’t your average park—space lovers will enjoy rocket exhibits, astronaut meetups, and immersive simulators. Visitors can even witness live launches depending on timing. It’s a mix of education and excitement. 8. Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Bay Lake, Florida ⭐️76.82% Where else can you go on a safari, ride a banshee in Pandora, and see live animal exhibits all in one park? Animal Kingdom blends wildlife with storytelling in true Disney fashion. 9. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida ⭐️ 76.51% A working movie studio and theme park, Universal Studios offers blockbuster attractions like the Transformers ride, The Simpsons land, and Diagon Alley from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It’s fast-paced and full of movie magic. 10. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari – Santa Claus, Indiana ⭐️76.33% This family-owned Indiana gem offers free soft drinks, free sunscreen, and free parking—a rarity in the amusement park world. It’s divided into holiday-themed lands and features award-winning wooden coasters and one of the best water parks in the country, including record-breaking water coasters. 11. FULL LIST: TOP 50 Rank Theme Park Location % of 5-Star Reviews 1 Discovery Cove Orlando, FL 85.29% 2 Knoebels Amusement Resort Elysburg, PA 83.30% 3 Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster Pigeon Forge, TN 80.74% 4 Universal Islands of Adventure Orlando, FL 80.13% 5 Disney California Adventure Anaheim, CA 78.99% 6 Magic Kingdom Bay Lake, FL 77.72% 7 Kennedy Space Center Merritt Island, FL 77.58% 8 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Bay Lake, FL 76.82% 9 Universal Studios Florida Orlando, FL 76.51% 10 Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Santa Claus, IN 76.33% 11 Epcot Bay Lake, FL 76.23% 12 Disneyland Anaheim, CA 75.86% 13 Breckenridge Ski Resort Breckenridge, CO 75.52% 14 The Island in Pigeon Forge Pigeon Forge, TN 74.26% 15 Cedar Point Sandusky, OH 74.14% 16 Disney’s Hollywood Studios Bay Lake, FL 73.94% 17 Universal Studios Hollywood Universal City, CA 73.00% 18 Dollywood Pigeon Forge, TN 72.35% 19 Silver Dollar City Branson, MO 72.18% 20 Knott’s Berry Farm Buena Park, CA 72.16% 21 Fun Spot America – Orlando Orlando, FL 72.07% 22 Gatorland Orlando, FL 71.95% 23 Kings Island Kings Mills, OH 71.91% 24 Fun Spot America – Kissimmee Kissimmee, FL 71.80% 25 ICON Park Orlando, FL 70.62% 26 ZooTampa at Lowry Park Tampa, FL 70.28% 27 Silverwood Theme Park Athol, ID 70.00% 28 Six Flags Magic Mountain Valencia, CA 69.54% 29 Wildlife World Litchfield Park, AZ 68.84% 30 Nickelodeon Universe East Rutherford, NJ 68.73% 31 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Tampa, FL 68.30% 32 Pacific Park Santa Monica, CA 67.76% 33 Nickelodeon Universe Bloomington, MN 67.69% 34 Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Santa Cruz, CA 67.43% 35 SeaWorld Orlando Orlando, FL 67.42% 36 Busch Gardens Williamsburg Williamsburg, VA 67.16% 37 Kemah Boardwalk Kemah, TX 66.87% 38 Hersheypark Hershey, PA 66.74% 39 Morey’s Piers Wildwood, NJ 66.72% 40 Carowinds Charlotte, NC 66.34% 41 Canobie Lake Park Salem, NH 66.31% 42 Wild Adventures Valdosta, GA 66.18% 43 Belmont Park San Diego, CA 66.07% 44 Traders Village Grand Prairie, TX 66.01% 45 Old Town Kissimmee, FL 65.57% 46 SeaWorld San Diego San Diego, CA 64.59% 47 Six Flags Great Adventure Jackson, NJ 64.57% 48 Kings Dominion Doswell, VA 64.47% 49 Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 64.12% 50 Lagoon Farmington, UT 64.10% source