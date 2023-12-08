Think about going to your first NFL football game and planning on buying a ticket to the game, getting a beer, getting a hotdog, and buying a jersey.
That can’t be too expensive can it?
Well, experts at Japan-101 analyzed each of the 32 NFL teams to find which teams it would be the cheapest to do such thing for.
Data reveals that the Houston Texans is the cheapest NFL team to support and the Las Vegas Raiders is the most expensive team to support.
Check out what price you should plan to pay if you are buying an average ticket to the game, getting a beer, getting a hotdog, and buying a jersey for the top 10 cheapest NFL teams to support.
1. Houston Texans – Average Price Spent: $379.14Source:Getty
Houston Texans, whose ground is NRG Stadium, is revealed to be the cheapest NFL team to support right now, with fans spending an average of just $379.14 for a ticket, beer, hotdog and jersey. Tickets to see the Houston Texans are the cheapest of all teams, costing an average of $230 at NRG Stadium; this is the first NFL facility to have a retractable roof to function as an open-air sports and performance centre, whatever the weather.
2. Arizona Cardinals – Average Price Spent: $413.29Source:Getty
The second cheapest team to support is the Arizona Cardinals, whose home ground is State Farm Stadium. As a Cardinals fan, you can expect to spend an average of $413.29, with tickets accounting for $261 of that. State Farm Stadium is known for its grass having the feel and playability of natural grass, which is rolled out from a single 40-inch-deep tray.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Average Price Spent: $421.79Source:Getty
Following in third on the list of cheapest NFL teams to support is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, costing a fan $421.79 on average. The team’s home ground, Raymond James Stadium, uniquely features a replica pirate ship which fires confetti and holds a crew of pirates on game days.
4. Atlanta Falcons – Average Price Spent: $425.57Source:Getty
The fourth cheapest NFL team to support is the Atlanta Falcons, whose home ground is Mercedes Benz Stadium. Fans spend $425.57 on average and can buy the cheapest hotdogs on the list at only $2. Mercedes Benz Stadium was North America’s first professional sports stadium to be awarded LEED Platinum Certification from the United States Green Building Council.
5. Cleveland Browns – Average Price Spent: $436.39Source:Getty
In fifth place is the Cleveland Browns – whose home is FirstEnergy Stadium – costing fans an average of $436.39, with tickets accounting for $286 of this price. In 2013, the stadium underwent a modernization project, including new scoreboards, more seats, and an improved audio system, which cost approximately $120 million.
6. Indianapolis Colts – Average Price Spent: $452.68Source:Getty
The sixth cheapest team to support is the Indianapolis Colts, whose home ground is Lucas Oil Stadium. As a Colts fan, you can expect to spend an average of $452.68, with tickets accounting for $309 of that. Lucas Oil Stadium is known for hosting the NFL Combine year in an year out.
7. Tennessee Titans – Average Price Spent: $455.92Source:Getty
Following in seventh on the list of cheapest NFL teams to support is the Tennessee Titans, costing a fan $455.92 on average. The team’s home ground, Nissan Stadium, is in works of getting a complete remodel in the coming years.
8. New Orlean Saints – Average Price Spent: $463.22Source:Getty
The eighth cheapest NFL team to support is the New Orlean Saints, whose home ground is Caesars Superdome. Fans spend $463.22 on average. Caesars Superdome is the largest fixed dome structure in the world.
9. Baltimore Ravens – Average Price Spent: $463.99Source:Getty
The ninth cheapest team to support is the Baltimore Ravens, whose home ground is M&T Bank Stadium. As a Ravens fan, you can expect to spend an average of $463.99, with tickets accounting for $314 of that. M&T bank Stadium is known for its grass having the feel and playability of natural grass, and the outdoor feel that endures the cold weather later in the season.
10. Chicago Bears – Average Price Spent: $468.26Source:Getty
The tenth team on the list of cheapest NFL teams to support is the Chicago Bears, costing a fan $468.26 on average. The team’s home ground, Soldier Field, has been a Chicago landmark since 1924. With a capacity of 63,500, the public facility is home to the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Fire, and hosts an array of sporting, entertainment, and community events each year.