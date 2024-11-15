This Week's 'What To Watch' TV List Features 'Cross'
This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘Cross,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & ‘Outer Banks’
Check out a gallery of this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV below:
1. 'Cross'
Stream on Prime Video.
2. 'Outer Banks' S4
Stream on Netflix.
3. 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4
Stream on Hulu.
4. 'Shrinking' Season 2
Stream on Apple TV+.
5. 'Sweet Pea'
Stream on Starz.
6. 'The Penguin'
Stream on Max.
7. 'Silo' Season 2
Stream on Apple TV+ Nov. 15.
8. 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2
Stream on Peacock.
9. 'Arcane' Season 2
Stream on Netflix Nov. 16.
10. 'Dune: Prophecy'
Stream on Max Nov. 17.
This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘Cross,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & ‘Outer Banks’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
