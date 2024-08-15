This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features Chilling Apple TV+ Series ‘Lady in the Lake’ & Peacock’s Nostalgic ‘Mr. Throwback’

Next on the list is a fan-favorite with “Love Is Blind UK.” The British version of the hit reality series has finally arrived, and it’s bringing all the romantic highs and lows we’ve come to expect. Contestants meet, fall in love, and get engaged—all without ever seeing each other. It’s a wild social experiment that challenges everything we think we know about love. Will these couples find lasting love, or will the sparks fizzle out once the blinders are off? Tune in to see if love is truly blind across the pond. Finally, for those craving a dose of nostalgia, check out Peacock’s “Mr. Throwback.” This series takes us back to the ’90s, following a memorabilia shop owner who’s on a mission to revive the glory days of hip-hop culture and collectibles. With celebrity cameos, rare finds, and a heavy dose of ’90s vibes, “Mr. Throwback” is perfect for anyone who loves retro culture and wants to relive the golden era of hip-hop. Whether you’re into dark dramas, reality romance, or nostalgic throwbacks, this week’s lineup has something for everyone. Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below: Our ‘ What to Watch’ TV list is packed with fresh drama, reality favorites, and nostalgia. Be sure to grab your snacks and get ready to binge. From eerie mysteries to heart-stirring love stories, here are the shows you need to check out this week.First up is Apple TV+’s “Lady in the Lake.” This chilling series, set in 1960s Baltimore, stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. The show follows Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife turned investigative journalist, as she digs into a cold case that leads her into the city’s dark underbelly. The series blends crime, mystery, and social commentary, making it a must-watch for fans of intense, thought-provoking drama. With its haunting visuals and powerful performances, Lady in the Lake is sure to keep you hooked from the first episode.Next on the list is a fan-favorite with “Love Is Blind UK.” The British version of the hit reality series has finally arrived, and it’s bringing all the romantic highs and lows we’ve come to expect. Contestants meet, fall in love, and get engaged—all without ever seeing each other. It’s a wild social experiment that challenges everything we think we know about love. Will these couples find lasting love, or will the sparks fizzle out once the blinders are off? Tune in to see if love is truly blind across the pond. Finally, for those craving a dose of nostalgia, check out Peacock’s “Mr. Throwback.” This series takes us back to the ’90s, following a memorabilia shop owner who’s on a mission to revive the glory days of hip-hop culture and collectibles. With celebrity cameos, rare finds, and a heavy dose of ’90s vibes, “Mr. Throwback” is perfect for anyone who loves retro culture and wants to relive the golden era of hip-hop. Whether you’re into dark dramas, reality romance, or nostalgic throwbacks, this week’s lineup has something for everyone. Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

1. Lady in the Lake Available to stream on Apple TV+.

2. Hollywood Black Available to stream on MGM+.

3. Sunny A new episode is available to stream on Apple TV+.

4. Mr. Throwback Available to stream on Peacock.

5. The Umbrella Academy Available to stream on Netflix.

6. Love Is Blind UK Available to stream on Netflix.

7. Troppo Available to stream on Prime Video.