These Celebs Are Business Owners

1. Jaden Smith The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, wants to upgrade your water! He, along with his parents, got behind a boxed water operation, “Just Water.”

2. Titus Burgess Inspired by his own character on the Netflix show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, actor Tituss Burgess launched his own line of wine. PINOT by Tituss Burgess

3. Jessica Alba Motherhood led to entrepreneurship for Jessica Alba, whose Honest Company brand of skincare and household products is meant to provide non-toxic, eco-friendly options for traditional products.

4. Beyonce Beyoncé is one of the founders of the vegan meal home delivery company, 22 Days Nutrition.

5. Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg is making a play in the legal marijuana industry with a medical marijuana brand aimed at easing women through menstruation with Whoopi & Maya, created in collaboration with marijuana expert Maya Elisabeth. The line includes cannabis-infused body care products and edibles including cacao spread, body rub, and bath soak. It’s the first medical marijuana brand to target menstrual cramps specifically.

6. Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg, has taken advantage of the rapidly expanding legal marijuana market in the U.S. with a line of products called Leafs by Snoop.

7. George Clooney The actor can sometimes be found taking buddy trips to Mexico with Cindy Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber, conducting research for their tequila brand, Casamigos.

8. Justin Timberlake The NSYNC singer is behind a brand of Americana-style denim and leather basics co-founded with his childhood friend, Trace Ayala.

9. Dwayne Johnson The Rock co-founded Seven Bucks Production in 2016, a studio that uses his popularity (and the popularity of other big YouTubers) to create digital content.

10. Venus Williams Venus Williams is the founder and CEO of the interior design company, V Starr Interiors.

11. Akon Akon owns a diamond mine in South Africa.