Everybody and they mama was at Beyonce's concert. From Kandi Burruss and her turnt up crew to Chloe x Halle, all the it girls (and guys) were in the building serving looks galore.

By now, dozens of clips from Beyonce′’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour Atlanta have blessed your timeline. It’s safe to say ATL did it big and had one of the biggest celebrity turnouts. By the looks of clips posted on social media, Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her girl gang — Shamea Morton, Porsha Williams, Monyetta Shaw, Toya Johnson, Rasheeda, Yandy Smith, Riley Burruss, Kaela Tucker, and more — had a ball in a VIP suite at the hottest tour of the summer. The RHOA girls weren’t the only celebs in attendance. Summer Walker, Chloe x Halle, Da Brat, 21 Savage, and Mack Wilds were also in the building to see Bey tear it down.

Kandi captioned the viral-worthy clip, “I want to send love to everyone that came & hung out with me for @beyonce’s epic #renaissanceworldtour! Our suites were like having our own private parties within the concert & it was lit!!!!!! I’m already thinking of our next one! Can we come next time Kandi?!

Kandi has a lot of pull in ATL and funds, which may be how she was able to secure a whole #blackgirlmagic suite, but it could also help she gave Destiny’s Child a number one hit with Bills, Bills, Bills. And even back then Kandi knew “she was going to be great,” she told Shannon Sharpe.

Keep scrolling for more celebs at Beyonce′’s Renaissance World Tour when it hit ATL.

These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL was originally published on hellobeautiful.com