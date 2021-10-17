CLOSE
The Millennium Tour hit Atlanta and the throwback basketball jerseys & Baby Phat coats were in full effect! Bow Wow, Ashanti, Lloyd & many more came out and did the DAM thing. ATL’s own, 2 Chainz made a special appearance. Check out the full recap below!
The Millennium Tour 2021 ATL: Bow Wow & Ashanti Take Us Down Memory Lane! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
