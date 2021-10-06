The Legendz of the Streetz Tour Must Go On (Without Lil Boosie) [Gallery]

HomePosted On The Corner

Gucci Mane and Jeezy had to follow up last year’s Verzuz battle with a tour. The Legendz of the Streetz tour highlights the former rivals with several other street favorites.The tour had to be postponed a few times due to the impending coronavirus pandemic, but it finally launched in Georgia this past weekend, hitting Atlanta on Friday night. Jeezy and Gucci performed separately, with a 2 Chainz set in between them as a buffer. The two aren’t too friendly, but friendly enough to peacefully cash a check from the same promoters and appease fans who adore both acts. The city’s hometown fans sang along to all the Jeezy, Gucci, and 2 Chainz records, and they also were treated to performances from Fabolous and Lil Kim.

Unfortunately, the show’s final act Rick Ross never hit the stage. If you haven’t seen the headlines, the biggest news from the tour was all thanks to Lil Boosie. Boosie arrived two hours late for his scheduled 8 pm set time, interfering with Ross’ performance. The rapper came dressed in a bright pink Montclear jacket and matching pink Balenciagas. Boosie finally decided he was going to go on stage, and got through a song or two before the promoters/venue instructed police to remove Boosie and his entourage.

As you can imagine, that didn’t go over well. Allegedly, one police officer decided to do things the hard way and smacked a Boosie entourage member in the head with a gun. There was indeed at least one person bleeding, and Boosie’s oversized bodyguard was eventually taken away in handcuffs. In multiple video clips posted of the incident, audience members expressed disappointment in the short-lived Boosie set, and dismay that the venue decided to shut down the entire event due to the ruckus. Ricky Rozay was undoubtedly disappointed to walk out of the dressing room without ever touching the stage, after his management made valiant attempts to convince the venue that the show must go on.

What a mess! Now, reports say that Boosie will not return for the duration of the tour. The Legendz of the Streetz tour has seven cities left going into next year. The next stop is Houston on October 9th.

Check out highlights from the Atlanta tour stop below.

1. Jeezy the Snowman

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

2. Taking the Stage

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

3. The Streets Were Happy

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

4. It’s GUCCI

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

5. Legendz of the Streetz

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

6. 2 Chainz

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

7. Fab & Lil Kim

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

8. Give Em A Show

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

9. 2 Chainz In Action

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

10. A Real Crowd Pleaser

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

11. Boosie Before the Madness

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

12. Security! Securityyy!

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

13. Sadly, The Only Photo of Ross

Legendz of the Streetz

Source:Julia Beverly

