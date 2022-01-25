HomeArts & Entertainment

The Fashion Credits: Shahadi Wright Joseph Is Our ‘Fashion’s One To Watch’ Cover Star

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Shahadi Wright Joseph’s style is undeniable. The rising actress has become a familiar face on our theater and TV screens and she’s about to be the next fashion fixture on the the scene. The talented ingenue describes her style as “quirky sometimes, just my natural fashion, things that I wear on a daily basis. I would say that it [my style] is out of the box, eccentric and kind of Gen Z,” something she developed in her younger years when she was finally able to ditch her school uniform for fresh threads that expressed her inner self. Now, as a blossoming star in Hollywood and on Broadway, her style is constantly evolving.

Much of her memorable looks are courtesy of her stylist Mickey Freeman. “I think Mickey is very strategic when it comes to my looks. He knows me so well and how I want to be perceived in this industry,” Shahadi explained in our cover story. “He doesn’t want to dress me up to make me look too old or make me look too young. I am still 16, but I am also sixteen, if you know what I mean.”

Read the full cover story, here.

Cover Credits:

Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders

Talent: Shahadi Wright Joseph @shahadi

Photographer: @petros_koy

Fashion Stylist / Creative Director:@Mickeyboooom

represented by @theonly.agency

Hair: @cheryltbergamyhair

Makeup: @emilyamick

Production: FreeMen By Mickey

SVP Of Content: @AllieMcgev

The Fashion Credits: Shahadi Wright Joseph Is Our ‘Fashion’s One To Watch’ Cover Star  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Judy Zhang; Shuting Qiu. Earrings: Erickson Beamon. Boots: Angel Chen.

2. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Gremonstyne shirt, hat and dress. Shoes by: Esor Marie.

3. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Gremonstyne shirt, hat and dress. Shoes by: Esor Marie.

4. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Gremonstyne shirt, hat and dress. Shoes by: Esor Marie.

5. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Gremonstyne shirt, hat and dress. Shoes by: Esor Marie.

6. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Angel Chen. Earrings: Erickson Beaman. Body Jewelry: MAM Original. Shoes: Tiannia Barnes.

7. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Angel Chen. Earrings: Erickson Beaman. Body Jewelry: MAM Original. Shoes: Tiannia Barnes.

8. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Angel Chen. Earrings: Erickson Beaman. Body Jewelry: MAM Original. Shoes: Tiannia Barnes.

9. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Angel Chen. Earrings: Austin James Smith. Earrings: Private Policy NY

10. Shahadi Wright Joseph “Fashion’s One To Watch”

Shahadi Wright Joseph "Fashion's One To Watch" Source:@petros_koy

Shahadi Wright Joseph wearing Angel Chen. Earrings: Austin James Smith. Earrings: Private Policy NY

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
11 Fashion Stylists To Follow In 2022
Julia Fox “Could Care Less” About Opinions About Her Relationship With Kanye West, Twitter Clowns The Pair
Celebrities Wearing Mugler
e1972 - Runway - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week
British Vogue Gets Backlash On Feb 2022 Cover For "Muting" Skin Tones Of African Models
Did You Know: Estelle Contributed To These Songs & Soundtracks [Gallery]
Close