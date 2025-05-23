CT Barber Expo Lived Up To "Mecca Of Men's Grooming" Hype
The CT Barber Expo Lived Up To “Mecca Of Men’s Grooming” Hype
CT Barber Expo touts itself as the “mecca of men’s grooming showcases” and they certainly made a solid case for that level of confidence. Running from Saturday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19, 2025 at the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, the event included a Barber Grammys the first night, followed by a couple of days of educational seminars in the mornings and the expo proper during the rest of the day. The showfloor in the Mohegan Sun’s Earth Ballroom was filled with brands familiar to those in the barber and grooming industry (or those who keep themselves looking sharp); like Wahl, Andis, Cocco and BaBylissPRO. As attendees walked the showfloor, they were met with vendors hawking their wares (from “units” to clippers to barber capes to streetwear) as well as plenty of demonstrations from barbers sharing techniques and insights to their success. The latest tools of the trade (clippers, sheers, chairs, etc.) were available for sale while the latest essential for grooming (weak beards were few and far between) also caught plenty of floor space. As both professionals, amateurs and the curious took in the atmosphere, the vibes were all positive and celebratory. After about an hour, it also meant people loaded down with bags full of the aforementioned tools snapped up from vendors offering them up at sale prices. To the rear was the stage, where the spirited Barber Battle competition went down and we caught a glimpse of expo regular Fat Joe holding court on Sunday. Even Noreaga was in town and got cleaned up. Founded by Jay Raposo aka “Majors,” the CT Barber Expo reportedly kicked off in 2011 in a nightclub and has only been growing since, developing into a can’t miss trade show for the barber industry. It’s worth a visit to learn, politic and take in the good vibes—just like a cherished barbershop, but on a much bigger scale.The
The CT Barber Expo Lived Up To “Mecca Of Men’s Grooming” Hype was originally published on cassiuslife.com
