If you’ve been keeping up with The Walls Group, you know that about a year or two ago they signed with Warryn Campbell‘s My Block Inc record label. Well, Warryn took to social media this past week to share that they’ll be releasing their first single on June 4, 2021 under the label titled “Stand Still.”
In other news, Jekalyn Carr has started her new gig as a radio host in Atlanta on Praise 102.5. You can catch her weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. And Travis Greene honored his parents with a throwback photo from their military days in honor of Memorial Day.
SEE ALSO: OWN Announces ‘Young & Gospel’ Reality Series With Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux And Christian Rapper Wande
Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!
SEE ALSO: Todd Dulaney And Kierra Sheard Get Closer To God With New Song ‘Come A Little Closer’
The Bulletin: The Walls Group Teases New Music, Jekalyn Carr Lands Radio Show In Atlanta & More was originally published on getuperica.com
1. The Walls Group Teases New Music
The Walls Group is gearing up to release new music under Warryn Campbell’s My Block Inc record label! Their new single, “Stand Still,” hits digital outlets on June 4, 2021!
2. Kierra Sheard & Omarion Link Up On Music Video
Greg Curtis Sr. tapped Kierra Sheard, Omarion and Lalah Hathaway to join him on a song called “We Will Not Forget” off LeBron James’ SpringHill Company documentary Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street that aired on CNN in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
3. Travis Greene Honors His Parents On Memorial Day
Did you know Travis Greene was a military brat? He took time to honor his parents with this throwback photo on Memorial Day…
4. Jekalyn Carr Lands Radio Show In Atlanta
Praise 102.5 in Atlanta welcomes Jekalyn Carr with open arms as the new midday host.
5. Erica Campbell Goes On Vacation In Miami
Erica Campbell and her hubby, Warryn, took a flight to Miami for a quick getaway!