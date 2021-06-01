The Bulletin: The Walls Group Teases New Music, Jekalyn Carr Lands Radio Show In Atlanta & More

If you’ve been keeping up with The Walls Group, you know that about a year or two ago they signed with Warryn Campbell‘s My Block Inc record label. Well, Warryn took to social media this past week to share that they’ll be releasing their first single on June 4, 2021 under the label titled “Stand Still.”

In other news, Jekalyn Carr has started her new gig as a radio host in Atlanta on Praise 102.5. You can catch her weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. And Travis Greene honored his parents with a throwback photo from their military days in honor of Memorial Day.

Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!

