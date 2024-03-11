The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2024 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night has come to a close.
The 2024 Oscars are over, and some of the year’s biggest films and best-performing actors earned major hardware.
The night was full of surprising and well-deserved moments, including Cord Jefferson’s win for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 2023 film American Fiction, which starred Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross and Erika Alexander.
It was also the journalist’s directorial debut, and he let it be known upon accepting his award that his newness to the industry shouldn’t be a barrier for others to follow behind him. He also wants Hollywood to be okay with spending less on films because that’s not always the marker for success.
“$200 million movies are also a risk. It’s a plea to acknowledge and recognize that there are so many people out there who want the opportunity that I was given,” Jefferson said on stage. “I understand that this is a risk-averse industry, but $200 million movies are also a risk. But you take the risk anyway,” he added. “Instead of making one $200 million movie, make 20 $10 million movies or 50 $4 million movies.”
But speeches and groundbreaking moments aside, get into some of the best (and worst) dressed people at the Oscars below.
1. Donald GloverSource:Getty
Donald Glover’s not one for public appearances, but when he steps out, he makes it a moment.
So, while he was lowkey at the Oscars, he got a fit off at the Vanity Fair after-party when he donned a deep red suit. He wore a salmon-colored button-down underneath that was wide open and a pair of black and white dress shoes to complete the fit. He’s also sporting a new haircut: a fro with a tight fade and mustache.
2. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo’s always in the mix when rounding up the best dressed at award shoes, and rightfully so.
At this year’s Oscars, he proved why he always deserves a spot with a black Louis Vuitton suit. The double-breasted look was complete with flower-shaped buttons and a flared pant leg laying atop a gold-tipped cowboy boot.
3. Kingsley Ben-AdirSource:Getty
Kingsley Ben-Adir knows what works and didn’t stray.
He wore a classic black tuxedo tailored for a slimmer fit. He finished it with a black bowtie and swapped patent leather dress shoes for a more relaxed gold-detailed loafer.
4. Mahershala AliSource:Getty
Mahershala Ali kept it classic in a black tux and white button-up. His sunglasses made him stand out a bit, as did his two-tone dress shoes, which looked very similar to Donald Glover’s.
5. Sterling K. BrownSource:Getty
The 2024 Oscars may have been the year of keeping it classic, and Sterling K. Brown followed suit.
The This Is Us actor wore a Dior suit with a straight-leg pant atop patent leather Bruno Magli shoes for a practical approach towards the end of award season.
6. John CenaSource:Getty
John Cena, rocking literally nothing aside from an envelope covering his privates, could be the best or worst-dressed fit in Oscars history. Either way, it’s very, very bold.