The Best of #BirthdayBashATL’s Surprise Pop-Ups!

Published on June 16, 2025

Usher Performs With Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash has cemented its place as a highlight of the hip-hop calendar, consistently delivering unforgettable performances and electrifying surprises. Known for drawing some of the biggest names in the industry, the event has built a reputation for jaw-dropping moments, often featuring surprise appearances by A-list artists that leave the crowd roaring. Celebrating the vibrant heart of hip-hop culture, the show captures the energy and essence of the genre, uniting music lovers for an experience full of excitement, chart-topping hits, and unmatched community vibes.

Take a look at some of the amazing surprise guests that have graced the Birthday Bash stage over the years!

1. Usher

2. Fabo

3. 21 Savage

4. Summer Walker

5. Lil Wayne

6. 2 Chainz

7. Anycia

8. T.I.

9. Sexyy Red

10. Cardi B (and her baby bump!)

11. Nicki Minaj

12. Drake

13. Wale

