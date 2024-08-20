'The Acolyte' Done After 1 Season, 'Star Wars' Fans Are BIG MAD
‘The Acolyte’ Is Not Getting A Second Season, Real ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are BIG MAD
Per Deadline:
Word of the decision comes more than a month after the eight-episode first season of the series from creator, director, executive producer and showrunner Leslye Headland wrapped its run on Disney+.
Driven by interest into the venerable space franchise, The Acolyte got off to a strong start when it launched June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8M views in its first day on the streamer to rank as the biggest series premiere on Disney+ this year. The tally rose to 11.1 million views globally after five days of streaming. Corroborating Disney’s data, the series made its debut on Nielsen’s Top 10 originals chart in its premiere week at No. 7 (488 million minutes viewed), climbing to No. 6 the following week.News of the show’s cancellation is sparking serious debate among fans of the franchise on X, formerly Twitter. Many say Disney+ caved to one sect of Star Wars fans who just don’t accept anything new, while others felt the writing was on the wall with The Acolyte. Welp. At least we can look forward to a second season of Ahsoka and Andor. Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
