‘The Acolyte’ Is Not Getting A Second Season, Real ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are BIG MAD

off its latest Star Wars original series, The Acolyte , and fans—well, at least the ones who seriously enjoyed it—

big things were coming, Deadline exclusively reports that Disney+ is not giving The Acolyte a second season

Disney+ took the lightsaber and cut the legsare using the force to vent about it.Following a season finale that promisedThe show, starring Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, and Lee Jung-Jae, highlighted the rise of The Sith, who specializes in using the dark side of the force. It occurred during the High Republic era, 100 years before the first prequel film, Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.The show was popular when it first arrived on the streamer and fared well with critics, but it also suffered from review bombing and constant hate due to its diverse cast, which Stenberg had to waste time addressing.

Word of the decision comes more than a month after the eight-episode first season of the series from creator, director, executive producer and showrunner Leslye Headland wrapped its run on Disney+.

The news is not entirely surprising. The Acolyte did OK with critics, with 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, but divided Star Wars fans, which was reflected in its overall viewership.

Driven by interest into the venerable space franchise, The Acolyte got off to a strong start when it launched June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8M views in its first day on the streamer to rank as the biggest series premiere on Disney+ this year. The tally rose to 11.1 million views globally after five days of streaming. Corroborating Disney’s data, the series made its debut on Nielsen’s Top 10 originals chart in its premiere week at No. 7 (488 million minutes viewed), climbing to No. 6 the following week.