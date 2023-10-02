Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 11th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at Cedar Crest Golf Course in Oak Cliff,Texas kicked off an amazing weekend in celebration of one of the most anticipating times of the year, Grambling vs. Prairie View football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

This year we did things a little different and began with a live broadcast from 97.9 The Beat nationally syndicated morning show, The Morning Hustle. Soon after the celebrity golfer’s started the day with a welcome brunch and they would indulge in a day of networking and fundraising for the Iamgolfer Foundation. Many celebrities and special guests participated in the annual tournament and had an amazing time golfing with Radio One Dallas.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors for the event!

Cedar Crest Golf Course

State Fair Classic

The Car Wreck Cowboy

Health & Aging Brain Study

Jim Adler and Associates

Ernie Williams Insurance Agency

The Silent Partner

Dewars

EIGHT Light Ale

IJustGotHit.com

Cheryl P. Williamson

The 11th Annual Radio One Dallas Celebrity Golf Tournament (Photos) was originally published on majic945.com