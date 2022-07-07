Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Tessa Thompson was spotted slaying on more than one occasion during her promotional run for Thor: Love and Thunder. The 38-year-old celeb will star opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the buzzing Marvel film.

In the flick, Thompson takes on the bold and fierce role of King Valkyrie who safeguards the fictional city of New Asgard. Off-screen, Thompson’s impeccable styling has been just as daring and fearless as her character.

Recently, the Los Angeles native was photographed wearing a colourful Schiaparelli dress as she travelled around New York City doing press. The stunning piece was an item from the brand’s spring/summer 22 collection. Known for their provocative, upending and whimsical styling designs, Schiaparelli pieces are truly one of a kind and can be a bit of a challenge to rock fashionably. However, Thompson proved she could sport the unique dress effortlessly.

The “Passing” star paired the look with chunky pin-stripped combat boots from the high fashion designer. According to the Instagram page Check The Tag, Thompson’s ensemble was pulled together by celebrity stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

In fact, the pair have been responsible for creating most of the star’s looks throughout her press tour. Vogue recently praised the duo for their ability to construct ensembles that “command attention” without trying too “hard.”

One Vogue staffer reportedly commented on the pair’s page:

“These press tour looks are restoring my faith in fashion” and we absolutely agree.

Thompson made us do a double-take at a few more looks from her fun press tour. Here are some of our favourites.

6 Times Tessa Thompson Served Major Lewks On The ‘Thor’ Promo Trail was originally published on hellobeautiful.com