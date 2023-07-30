Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. welterweight fight wasn’t the competitive battle that boxing fans expected. Crawford quickly came out on top, and the cracks began to show as early as the second round when he dropped Spence for the first time. Not only was it an apparent show of dominance, but it was the first time Errol —a WBA, WBC, and IBF champ in the past five years— had ever hit the mat in his career, and it began with a swift body shot. He was knocked down two more times in the 7th round as he proved to be no match for Crawford, who touts a 40-0 record.

The fight got so bad that referee Harvey Dock ended it in the middle of the 9th round. Spence wanted to keep the bout going, but after not dominating since the first round, mercy was called.

One of the most consequential moments came in the third round when Crawford landed a headshot that left Spence with a cut over his right eye.

After the fight, the numbers didn’t lie, and ESPN reports that Crawford landed 185 punches compared to Spence Jr.’s 96.

“Like I said before, I only dreamed of being a world champion. I’m an overachiever. Nobody believed in me when I was coming up, but I made everybody a believer,” said Crawford. “It means everything because of who I took the belts from.” After his loss, 33-year-old Spence spoke on the missteps that led to his defeat. “He was the better man tonight,” Spence admitted. “He was using his jab, and my timing was a little bit off. He was catching me in between shots. … I make no excuses.” There are already murmurs of a rematch, but see how Twitter’s reacting to the beatdown below.

Terence Crawford Leaves Errol Spence Jr. Bloody & Beaten In TKO Victory, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com