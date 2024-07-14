Teammates, Fans React To News Of Sudden Passing Of Former Baltimore Raven Jacoby Jones

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Former Baltimore Raven and Super Bowl champ Jacoby Jones has died. The Ravens announced the news of his untimely passing on Sunday. He was 40 years old and just celebrated his birthday on July 11. At this time, details surrounding his cause of death are limited.“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the team said in a statement posted on social media. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”Fans and former teammates paid tribute to the WR on social media.Keep scrolling to see more as the sports world reacts to this tragic news. We are sending love to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.